Travis Kelce debuts new dog in Tommy Hilfiger ad; talks about wedding

FILE PHOTO: Tight end Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs watches NFL preseason game action during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Arrowhead Stadium on August 28, 2026, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Travis Kelce is expanding his empire off the gridiron.

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The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and husband of Taylor Swift showed his more fashionable side in a new advertising campaign for designer Tommy Hilfiger.

In the video launching the campaign, Forbes said, Kelce is shown donning a gray hoodie and khaki coat as he fist-bumps the Plaza doorman before meeting South Korean DJ/singer/songwriter Peggy Gou.

The clip also introduces fans to a new member of the Kelce/Swift household, a Samoyed the couple now owns. It joins Swift’s three cats Meredith, Olivia and Benjamin, according to People magazine.

The pup’s inclusion confirms rumors that the couple had gotten a dog after a video earlier this year showed a white fluffy dog getting out of one of the “Opalite” singer’s cars, the magazine reported. Kelice was also seen with a dog that looked like the Samoyed from the ad, days before the couple’s star-studded wedding.

Other stars include Gigi Hadid, South Korean singer Jisoo, tennis player Frances Tiafoe and former NBA star Carmelo Anthony, according to Forbes.

The video ends with the designer himself, Tommy Hilfiger, in a taxi cab.

Kelce is no stranger to clothing lines; he founded his own brand, Tru Kolors, that focuses on athleisure: think T-shirts, hoodies, sweatsuits, quarter-zips and hats, Forbes reported.

Wedding details

Speaking of his and Swift’s wedding, the newlywed speaks about the Madison Square Garden event. Showing off his wedding ring, he said: “It’s a night out we’ll never forget.”

“Me and Taylor are so thankful for everybody that showed up, from the vows to just seeing everyone, to how much fun we had, throughout the entire evening and hearing that, kind of be relayed through everybody’s stories of the night. And it was just so magical, man,” he told his brother.

But he said he had a regret from the July 3 wedding: “I wish it could have lasted even longer than it did. It felt like it just happened in the blink of an eye.”

He also explained why they picked a sports venue for their romantic ceremony.

“We wanted to do it somewhere where we could have a very intimate and genuine setting without a lot of distractions. And we needed it to be a private feel,” he said on the podcast. “And MSG went above and beyond to give us that.”

He also gave props to their officiant, none other than Adam Sandler.

“He has been just the [expletive] best person on this planet. And for him to be up for getting ordained in the state of New York and marrying me and Taylor in the way he did, in the very, you know, Sandman style and giving us more than we could have ever imagined in that moment, knowing that, it was the biggest night of both of our lives. It was, it was absolutely insane, man,” he said.

Jason Kelce said, “When you said Adam was gonna be officiating the wedding, I initially, I was like, ‘Man, he’s gonna be hilarious.’ But it wasn’t until, like, right before the wedding that I realized, ‘Oh my god, he’s gonna crush this because there’s — well, I mean, obviously, he’s an entertainer and he’s hilarious, but there’s a sweetness in everything Adam does, like all of his movies. And, like, there’s a degree of it that I think really resonates with officiating a wedding.”

The former Philadelphia Eagles player also pulled back part of the curtain on the reception.

“The thing I really liked about this wedding, in particular, and the way you guys structured it was like, after all that was done, like, there wasn’t like the sit down formal stuff. There wasn’t like a bunch of the speeches. It was just time to party and have fun. And that’s what made it so fun to for me to be there,” Jason Kelce shared.

The guest list was a cross-section of the couple’s lives, both past and present.

“I saw Brad Pitt hugging Conan O’Brien. I see Paul McCartney, and then all of a sudden I see [expletive] Mrs. Clarke. And I’m like, ‘What in the world?!’ ” Jason Kelce said, according to People magazine.

New home

Months before his wedding, Travis Kelce purchased a lakefront home in Ohio for $5.35 million, The Wall Street Journal reported.

It is close to Cleveland and a private airport, according to the newspaper.

WHIO reported it has 21,000 square feet, with eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

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The Wall Street Journal said the property is only a few miles from where the Kelce brothers grew up in Cleveland Heights.

What’s next for Travis Kelce?

The football player has a full schedule over the next few months. The fifth season of his “New Heights” podcast with his brother Jason Kelce dropped on Sept. 2 while the Chiefs kick off the regular season at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 14 against the Denver Broncos.

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