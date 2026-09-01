Tony Romo pleads no contest, issues apology after operating while intoxicated arrest

FILE PHOTO: Tony Romo reacts after his putt on the first green during the second round of the American Century Championship 2026 at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 11, 2026 in Stateline, Nevada. Romo pleaded no contest to the charges he faced. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Weeks after former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo was arrested for operating while intoxicated, he pleaded no contest.

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The CBS NFL analyst was arrested on July 23 after a traffic stop on Interstate 43 in Wisconsin, The Associated Press reported.

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Because of the plea, he lost his driving privileges for six months and must complete an alcohol assessment program.

He also must pay $834 and have an interlock device on any vehicle he owns, has registered or operates for at least a year after he gets his license back.

[ Previous: Tony Romo accused of OWI in Milwaukee ]

Romo also posted an apology on Instagram, which said that “Multiple back surgeries ended my career earlier than I expected and left me with constant, debilitating pain. That pain led to a dependence on pain medication, and my efforts to get off those medications led to an over-reliance on alcohol.”

He went on to write, “None of this is an excuse. These are my failures, and I take responsibility for them,” adding he is working with doctors on his health and to “make the necessary changes.”

CBS Sports had placed Romo on leave as lead NFL analyst. He said he plans to return to the job, but CBS Sports president David Berson said last month that no timeline has been set for whether or when Romo returns, the AP reported.

Bleacher Report called it “indefinite leave” from CBS Sports.

[ Previous: Tony Romo on leave from CBS Sports after arrest ]

J.J. Watt has taken over Romo’s desk in the NFL coverage, NBC Sports reported.

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