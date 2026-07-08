TJ Lanning, former US alpine skier, dies at 41

The death of the former speed skier, who competed for Team USA in the 2007 World Championships, was announced on July 7. He was 41.

TJ Lanning, a former U.S. alpine skier who represented Team USA during the 2007 World Championships and had three top-10 finishes in World Cup competition, has died at the age of 41.

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U.S. Ski & Snowboard, the national governing body for skiing and snowboarding in the United States, released a statement on Tuesday expressing condolences to Lanning’s family.

It was unclear when Lanning died.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of TJ Lanning, a former U.S. Ski Team alpine skier and coach whose impact on our sport went far beyond his years of competition,” the organization wrote. “Our thoughts are with his family, friends and children during this difficult time.”

No cause of death or any other information has been released, People reported.

Thomas “TJ” Lanning was born on Aug. 27, 1984, in Helena, Montana, according to skiracing.com.

Lanning specialized in the downhill, super-G and combined categories of skiing.

Lanning was the world’s top-ranked junior in slalom and super-G in 2001, according to Olympics.com.

He excelled as a speed skier and represented Team USA at the 2007 World Championships. On Nov. 29, 2008, Lanning would place ninth in the downhill at a World Cup event in Lake Louise, Canada.

He also had a pair of 10th-place finishes in World Cup competition -- in the downhill at Val Gardena, Italy, on Dec. 29, 2008; and in the super combined at Beaver Creek, Colorado, in 2007.

Injuries ended Lanning’s career in November 2009 at Lake Louise. He crashed during a downhill run and suffered a fractured neck and a severe knee injury, according to skiracing.com.

After his retirement, Lanning worked with the U.S. Ski Team as a speed skiing coach.

“Those who knew him remember not only the racer who attacked the hill with courage, but also the coach, teammate and friend who cared deeply about the people around him,” skiracing.com wrote.

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