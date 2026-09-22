Taylor Swift to be awarded first Artist Director Honors VMA

FILE PHOTO: Taylor Swift attends the Songwriters Hall of Fame 55th Annual Induction and Awards Gala at the Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 11, 2026, in New York City. Swift will receive the first VMA Artist Director Honors this week. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift will walk away with at least one MTV Video Music Award this weekend, putting her in the music history books.

[ Read more trending news ]

Swift will get the first-ever Artist Director Honors at the ceremony on Sept. 27, Paramount, the parent company of CBS and MTV, announced.

The new award recognizes “groundbreaking music artists whose work behind the camera has expanded the possibilities of music video and advanced the art of visual storytelling,” the companies said in a news release.

The new award and its winner should come as no surprise, as Swift has been nominated for the VMAs Best Director seven times and won four. She directed several videos and short films, including “The Fate of Ophelia,” “Opalite,” and “Anti-hero,” among others.

Her first foray into directing was “The Man” in 2020, for which she won a Moon Person, according to Billboard.

“Swift has brought an increasingly expansive approach to storytelling, creating interconnected narratives, cinematic worlds and recurring details that invite audiences deeper into each project. The inaugural MTV VMA Artist Director Honors recognizes that body of work, while also underscoring the growing role artists play in shaping how their music is brought to life on screen,” the news release said.

While this one is in the bag, Swift is nominated for 9 VMAs this year, only behind Madonna, who has 11, The Associated Press reported last month.

As for going into the history books, Swift is tied with Beyoncé for the most VMA wins, with 30 each. Swift will have at least 31 after Sunday night. Beyoncé is not nominated this year.

Snoop Dogg has been tapped as host. The show will also feature a tribute to George Michael, Paramount announced on Tuesday. Nirvana will get the Video Vanguard Award.

©2026 Cox Media Group