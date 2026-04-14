Tax Day freebies and deals

The taxman cometh, but you can score a deal as the tax bill comes due.

Companies across the country will be offering discounts, and some will even give free food to help soften the blow of April 15.

As always, the deals are subject to participation, so you should confirm that local locations are taking part.

7-Eleven: $10.40 off on any 7Now Delivery order of $25 or more using code WRITEOFF at checkout on April 15. (AARP)

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: $10 off any $40 take out or delivery order on April 15. (Forbes)

Blue Buffalo: Love Made Fresh Dog Tax Credit allows dog owners to “write off” dog food, treats and toys. Those who register on the special website and are chosen can get a $1,000 credit for the Love Made Fresh dog food.

Checkers & Rally’s: 6 oz. Big Buford burger for $3.

Church’s Texas Chicken: Reward members can get an 8-piece leg and thigh order for $4.99. (AARP)

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit: $10 off $50 or more using code WRITEOFF online, either on the company’s app or website.

Fazoli’s: Rewards members get a BOGO baked spaghetti on April 15 (Forbes)

Goldfish: If you institute a “parent tax” on your kid’s Goldfish snacks, you can file a “claim” on GoldfishParentTax.com and if found eligible, will get a refund on two bags of crackers. You have to log on at 4:15 p.m. ET on April 15.

Great American Cookies: Loyalty members get a BOGO cookie cake slice in-store only.

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria: $10.40 off $40 or more using code TAXDAY26 at most locations. (Forbes)

Jersey Mike’s: Boardwalk Bundle for $10.99.

Kona Ice: Free shaved ice at participating locations for “Chill Out Day.”

Krispy Kreme: Free dozen Original Glazed doughnuts with purchase of a dozen. If you place the order online, use code TAXBREAK. (AARP)

Kroger: Buy one, get one 50% on Private Selection frozen meals. (Forbes)

Marco’s Pizza: Large pepperoni magnifico pizza for $12.99 when using code TAXRELIEF (AARP)

Paris Baguette: Free pastry with purchase of a beverage for PB Rewards members.

Pizza Hut: Large 3-topping pizza starting at $10. (Forbes)

Popeyes: 25% off 3-piece chicken tenders combo using app or website. (People)

Potbelly: Free Original-size sandwich or wrap with purchase of Big or Original-size sandwich or wrap. Use promo BOGO at checkout online or on the app. (Forbes)

QDOBA: Rewards members, visit the TaxDayGuacRelief website on April 15 to score a $5 reward for use from April 20 to 26.

Round Table Pizza: 15% off all orders with code RTP978 at participating locations. (Forbes)

Shipley Do-Nuts: Loyalty members can get six glazed doughnuts for $4.15 until April 15. Scan the app to get the deal. (AARP)

Smoothie King: $3 off when joining Healthy Rewards and downloading the Smoothie King app. (Forbes)

Subway: BOGO footlong for Sub Club members. Use promo code FLBOGO online or on Subway’s app for the deal. In addition, 1,040 people who buy a sandwich on April 15 will be entered to have their orders refunded. (AARP)

Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee: Free frozen beverages for Chill Out Day. (Forbes)

Wendy’s: Free 6-piece nuggets with a $5 purchase in the app exclusive deal. (People)

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