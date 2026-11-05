Tampa Citibank shooting: Security guard killed suspected gunman

Body camera footage shows deputies converging on a cafeteria at the Citibank campus near Tampa on Wednesday. A security guard fatally shot a gunman who opened fire at lunchtime.

A security guard at a Tampa-area business center fatally shot a gunman who plowed his vehicle into a courtyard and opened fire with a rifle on Wednesday.

The gunman shot a woman on the Citibank campus in the Sabal Park business center, located in an unincorporated area of Tampa. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said it began receiving 911 calls at approximately 12:11 p.m. ET. There were more than 3,200 employees on campus, and many were eating lunch at the time of the shooting, WTVT reported.

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Chief Deputy Frank Losat said the suspect drove a small, four-door silver sedan over medians and grass before crashing through a secure fence line into an outdoor dining area, according to the television station.

Video appears to show the gunman exiting the vehicle and walking through the courtyard with a rifle and handgun, according to WTSP. The suspect then approached and shot a woman who was lying on the ground, WFLA reported.

Update: Active Threat - 1:34 p.m. HCSO can confirm the suspect involved in the Citibank Active Threat scene is deceased. There is also one confirmed decased victim. We are currently clearing the building and will provide updates as they are availble. https://t.co/ptRyk42DXB — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) November 4, 2026

“I saw people running, and then I heard shots, and so my first instinct is I’m going to run too,” Sonja Barker told the television station. “So hundreds of people are running, and we’re all trying to get out of the gate because it’s secured.

“It’s very scary because we don’t know, could have been us, how close that was.”

Losat told reporters that at 12:15 p.m. ET, an armed Citibank security guard approached the gunman in a cafeteria, and both exchanged gunfire. The gunman was shot and taken to Tampa General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:12 p.m. ET, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

[ 2 dead, including suspect, in shooting at Citibank building near Tampa ]

“There was no hesitation by anyone in this agency or the federal agencies to respond and engage with that suspect,” Losat deputy said. “Was there a potential for further violence? Absolutely.”

“So kudos to that security guard.”

The sheriff’s office said that 367 deputies responded to the scene, which is located east of the Tampa city limits.

Four other people were treated at an area hospital for injuries. The nature of their injuries was unclear.

David Dzien, a Citibank vice president, told The Associated Press he was returning to work after lunch when he saw the shooter’s sedan crash through a fence, followed by an “incredible clatter” that he later realized was gunfire.

After hearing screams, Dzien said he sprinted back into the building and exited through a fire escape.

“I can still hear the particular type of scream,” Dzien said, “and I’m still trying to process it, frankly.”

Authorities have not released the names of the shooter or his victim, WTVT reported. It was also unclear whether the gunman and the female victim knew each other before the attack, although the sheriff’s office originally characterized the incident as a targeted attack.

“We are still working out some details,” Losat told reporters. “So some of that information is subject to change.”

“This was a tragic situation where a victim was killed by an individual who was intent on killing as many people as possible,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “Thanks to the brave actions by the security team on-site and more than 365 deputies, this unhinged suspect was stopped before he could harm anyone else.”

Jane Fraser, Citibank’s CEO, said in a statement that the shooting was “a terrible tragedy.”

“My heart goes out to our colleague’s loved ones, all our colleagues in Tampa and everyone affected by this horrific act of violence,” she said. “I am grateful to the brave actions of our security team who prevented this awful day from being even worse.”

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