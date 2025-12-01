Super Bowl LX pregame entertainment set

Charlie Puth, Brandi Carlile and Coco Jones are slated to perform during the Super Bowl LX pregame.

Super Bowl LX pregame has a slate of entertainers that will help kick off the big game.

The NFL announced that Charlie Puth, Brandi Carlile and Coco Jones will take the stage before the game on Feb. 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

“Super Bowl Sunday is the world’s biggest entertainment stage, and we’re proud to spotlight artists who embody the very best of music and culture,” Jon Barker, NFL senior vice president of global event production, said. “Beyond the game itself, the Super Bowl is a global celebration. These artists bring a distinct voice to the moment, helping set the tone for a day that will captivate fans around the world.”

Puth will have the honor of performing the national anthem. Carlile will sing “America the Beautiful.” Jones will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Each song will also be performed in American Sign Language by artists Fred Beam, who will sign both the anthem and “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” while Julian Ortiz will sign “America the Beautiful,” the NFL said.

Bad Bunny’s halftime performance will also incorporate Puerto Rican Sign Language, done by Celimar Rivera Cosme, the league said.

©2025 Cox Media Group