Starbucks Red Cup Day: How to get your free holiday cup

Starbucks is getting ready to give its customers its yearly gift.

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Nov. 17 marks the coffeehouse’s annual Red Cup Day.

The free red reusable cup will be available at the cafe, through the drive-thru, in the app, and for delivery with DoorDash, Grubhub, or Uber Eats, as long as you order a qualifying holiday beverage.

The cup features a coffee tree branch tied with a red bow, and it is encircled by a painted green-and-white grosgrain ribbon, which also appears on all holiday cups and in-store holiday decor.

The following drinks are eligible for the free limited-edition cup:

Apple Pomegranate Refresher

Caramel Brulée Chai

Caramel Brulée Latte

Gingerbread Chai

Gingerbread Latte

Hot Chocolate

Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

Peppermint Mocha

Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte

Pecan Oatmilk Cortado

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Snowy Apple Drink

Sugar Cookie Latte

Sugar Cookie Matcha

Tiramisu Velvet Cold Brew

Tiramisu Velvet Latte

White Hot Chocolate

Holiday and Fall Cold Foams

Protein Cold Foams

Christmas Blend and Starbucks Reserve Christmas brewed coffees are not eligible, the company said in a news release.

If you’re lucky enough to get one of the cups, you can get a 10-cent discount when you bring it back for a future order. Starbucks Rewards members will also earn double stars on orders when they have their red cup.

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