Spencer Lofranco, ‘Gotti,’ ‘Jamesy Boy’ actor, dead at 33

Spencer Lofranco, a Canadian-born actor who had starring roles in “Gotti” and “Jamesy Boy,” died Tuesday, his brother wrote on social media. He was 33.

Santino Lofranco announced his brother’s death in an Instagram post on Thursday. A cause of death was not given.

TMZ, which was the first outlet to report Lofranco’s death, said the case was under investigation in British Columbia.

“You lived a life only some could dream of. You changed people lives, and now you are with God,” Santino Lofranco wrote on Instagram. “I will always love you and miss you Bear.”

Born in Toronto in 1992, Spencer Lofranco attended a military high school in West Lincoln, Ontario. He made his film debut in 2013’s “At Middleton."

The following year, Lofranco was cast in his first leading role, playing an ex-convict in “Jamesy Boy.” Also in 2014, he landed a part in “Unbroken,” playing a young radio operator who dies in the first scene of the film.

Lofranco’s final role came in 2018’s “Gotti,” as he played the son of organized crime boss John Gotti.

In 2013, Lofranco was involved in a hit-and-run accident in which a cyclist broke their hip. He was sentenced to 50 days of community service, two years of probation and $161,000 in restitution.

