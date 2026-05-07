Special forces veteran accused of shooting wife found dead in Tennessee

The body of Craig Mark Berry, who had been accused of shooting his wife last week, was found on Wednesday.

A special forces veteran accused of shooting his wife was found dead in northwestern Tennessee on Wednesday, authorities said.

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The body of Craig Mark Berry, 53, who had fled into a forest, was found by investigators, WSMV reported.

“We can confirm Craig Mark Berry is deceased and no longer a threat to the public,” the U.S. Marshals Service said in a statement.

According to a statement from the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office, “initial indications” show that Berry died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Berry, a former Green Beret, had been sought by authorities since May 1, when he allegedly shot his wife, WSMV reported. He had been charged with second-degree attempted murder.

A social media post by the sheriff’s office on May 1 stated that deputies responded to a "domestic altercation" at about 1:30 a.m. ET. Deputies alleged that Berry shot his wife and fled into the woods, USA Today reported.

Berry’s wife, who suffered a neck wound, was hospitalized and has since been released, Stewart County Sheriff Frankie Gray told CNN.

Berry’s body was found a few miles from his home and approximately a half-mile from his in-laws’ residence, according to the cable news outlet.

The sheriff’s office was assisted in the search by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Homeland Security, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, WZTV reported.

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