Six Flags roller coaster death: Man who fell was celebrating future niece’s birthday

The man who died after he was ejected from his seat on the roller coaster was sitting next to a girl celebrating her 13th birthday.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The man who fell to his death from a roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia on Monday was at the park celebrating his future niece’s birthday, a relative said.

[ Read more trending news ]

Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem, 42, died when he fell from the Goliath ride at the suburban Atlanta amusement park, WSB-TV reported.

The Cobb County Police Department confirmed that Kariem “struck other patrons before falling beneath the attraction,” with officers finding him there “unresponsive and not breathing,” WSB-TV reported.

A relative of Kariem told ABC News that he was at the park with several family members, his fiancée and future brother-in-law.

Joshua Nelson told CNN that Kariem was engaged to his sister. His sister, niece and four daughters were at the park to celebrate one of his daughters’ 13th birthday, he told the cable news outlet.

Nelson said he left the park with three of his daughters earlier Monday, but his daughter celebrating her birthday remained at the park, CNN reported.

Joshua Nelson said he left the park with three of his four daughters earlier that afternoon, but the daughter celebrating her birthday stayed behind and rode with Kariem on the Goliath roller coaster.

“His final moments and words were with her,” Nelson told the cable news outlet. “She called me crying after the ride ended stating Mr. Hassan fell off the ride.”

He added that his daughter has been “really strong and resilient” since the incident.

[ Six Flags roller coaster death: Victim beat cancer, Six Flags roller coaster death: Victim beat cancer, survived car fire weeks before incidentsurvived car fire weeks before incident ]

Elicia Day, a friend of Kariem’s family, told WSB-TV that the educator, who worked at Wesley International Academy, an Atlanta public charter school, had overcome several serious challenges before his death, including cancer, COVID-19 and a fiery car crash several weeks before he visited Six Flags.

The vehicle was destroyed in the car crash, but Kariem and his daughter walked away from the crash without a scratch, according to the television station.

Six Flags Over Georgia, located about 10 miles west of downtown Atlanta, normally operates on weekends in October but was open on Monday because of the Columbus Day holiday, CNN reported. It is expected to reopen for the upcoming weekend on Friday, according to WSB-TV.

According to the Six Flags website, Goliath opened in 2006. The ride reaches a top speed of 70 mph and rises 200 feet above the ground. The duration of the ride is 210 seconds, and the ride travels 4,480 feet.

© 2026 Cox Media Group