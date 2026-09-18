Singer Duncan Sheik dies at 56

FILE PHOTO: Duncan Sheik attends the Museum of Broadway's one-year anniversary celebration at the Museum of Broadway on November 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

A day after news of “Spring Awakening’s” Tony Award-winning composer, Duncan Sheik, hospitalization, his mother said he has died.

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Update 10:40 a.m., Sept. 18: Sheik’s mother Suzanne said her son died in a hospital in Manhattan on Sept. 17, The New York Times reported.

A post on his official Instagram account also confirmed the news that he died Thursday night “surrounded by love. ”

“The world has a lost a singular talent, and deeply influential voice in music and theater,” the post read in part.

He leaves behind his wife, daughter and his half siblings, the Times reported.

Original report: Rolling Stone reported that a statement posted to Sheik’s Instagram account on Sept. 16 read, We would like to share an update with Duncan’s fans and the public. Duncan is currently receiving medical care and remains in critical but stable condition."

It continued, “Out of respect for Duncan and our family, we will not be sharing any further medical details at this time. We kindly ask for privacy during this incredibly difficult time and will provide updates when appropriate.”

NBC News reported that it is not known where he is receiving medical care.

Variety said Sheik had been in and out of hospitals over the past few weeks.

Sheik started writing music for theater in 2002, composing music for “Twelfth Night’ for the New York Shakespeare Festival. Four years later, he penned the music along with Steven Sater for the Broadway show ”Spring Awakening."

The show earned Sheik a Tony for Best Orchestrations and Best Original Score. The show also earned a Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album, according to NBC News.

A revival of “Spring Awakening” is scheduled for off-Broadway this fall, with previews starting on Nov. 27 and the official opening on Dec. 17. It is a limited engagement, scheduled to end on Feb. 14, according to Playbill.

He also wrote the music for “Alice By Heart,” “American Psycho,” “The Taming of the Shrew,” and “The Secret Life of Bees.”

Sheik also released nine studio albums, the most recent in 2022, NBC News reported. His biggest hit was his debut single “Barely Breathing,” for which he was nominated for the Best Male Pop Vocal Performance Grammy Award, People magazine reported.

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