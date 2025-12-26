‘Seinfeld,’ ‘The Middle’ actor, Pat Finn dies

FILE PHOTO: Actor Pat Finn arrives at Nickelodeon's 2012 TeenNick HALO Awards at Hollywood Palladium on November 17, 2012, in Hollywood, California. Finn died on Dec. 22 at the age of 60. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images For Nickelodeon)

An actor known for roles in hit shows such as “Seinfeld,” “The Middle” and “Friends” has died.

Pat Finn was 60 years old.

Finn died on Dec. 22 after a three-year battle with cancer, “Good Morning America” reported.

He had been in remission, but the cancer returned.

TMZ reported he died at his Los Angeles home, surrounded by family.

He had bladder cancer that had metastasized, Deadline reported.

The Hollywood Reporter called Finn “a regular sitcom staple,” noting his recurring roles on “Murphy Brown” as Phil Jr. and “The Middle” where he played neighbor Bill Norwood.

Over 30 years, he appeared on the small screen in shows such as “Friends,” “Seinfeld,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and on the big screen in “Dude Where’s My Car?” and “It’s Complicated.”

Finn also appeared in the documentary about his friend, Chris Farley, “I Am Chris Farley.”

Finn was born in Evanston, Illinois and grew up in Wilmette. He graduated from Loyola Academy in 1983 and went to Marquette University, where he was part of the College of Speech. He met Farley at the school as a member of a rugby team, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Once he graduated, Finn worked with the improv group, The Avalancheros, which helped launch the careers of Danny Purdi and Kevin and John Farley.

Finn went on to join Second City Chicago and the Improv Olympic Chicago, where he worked with Farley, as well as the Beer Shark Mice improv group, where he worked with future “The Middle” costar Neil Flynn, according to THR.

He also shared his training with others as an adjunct professor at the University of Colorado Boulder, and was a teacher at Indiana University, UCLA, Pepperdine and Marquette. He also started Improv + Ability, along with Al Admire teaching how to use improv as part of team-building

He left behind his wife, Donna, their three children, his parents and other family members, Deadline reported.

