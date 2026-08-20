School bus with 42 students on board slams into vacant mobile home

File photo: A South Carolina bus transporting middle school and high school students ran off the road on Tuesday.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A school bus carrying South Carolina middle school and high school students ran off a road and crashed into a vacant mobile home on Tuesday, authorities said.

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According to the Orangeburg County School District, the bus was transporting 42 students from Clark Middle School and Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School when it veered off a road, WIS reported.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said that the 2023 Thomas bus was traveling west on Shillings Bridge Road when the driver attempted a left turn onto Mill Branch Road, according to the television station.

The driver lost control of the vehicle, which plowed into the vacant mobile home.

18 students and a bus driver were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a school bus crashed into a home in Orangeburg County.

Read more: https://t.co/56shpkGa1Z pic.twitter.com/rrsWBU25oR — ABC News 4 (@ABCNews4) August 19, 2026

First responders at the scene transported the driver and 18 students to an area hospital for evaluation, WACH reported.

A school nurse evaluated the other students who were on the bus, according to the television station. No serious injuries were reported.

Victor Olivos said he was waiting for his bus when he saw the bus lurch off the highway.

“It was crazy. I couldn’t understand what was happening,” Olivos told WIS. " I was just in shock."

In a statement obtained by the television station, school district officials said they were aware of the crash.

“The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our highest priority. OCSD followed all established safety protocols and procedures in responding to the accident and will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement as the incident is investigated,” the statement read. “We are grateful to the first responders, law enforcement personnel, medical professionals, and district staff who responded quickly and assisted our students and driver.”

Officials with the Highway Patrol said an investigation is ongoing. It was unclear whether the bus driver would face any citations, WIS reported.

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