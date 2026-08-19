Sanitation worker falls off truck, dies during first day of job

File photo. A sanitation worker in South Carolina died after falling off a garbage truck. It was his first day on the job.

A South Carolina sanitation worker died on Monday after he fell from the back of a truck during his first shift on the job, the Cherokee County coroner said.

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Dennis Fowler identified the victim as John Derrick Dover, 32, of Gaffney. His father was driving the sanitation truck, Fowler added.

Dover was one of two workers riding on the rear platform of the garbage collection vehicle as roll-out carts were being emptied along the route, WSOC reported.

SC man falls off garbage truck, dies on 1st day on job with his dad driving: Coroner https://t.co/7Nmeiq21lz — WSOCTV (@wsoctv) August 18, 2026

At about 1:50 p.m. ET, Dover fell off the truck when it made a turn at an intersection, according to the television station.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:26 p.m. ET.

“This is a most tragic incident as it was Dover’s first day on the job,” Fowler said during a news conference. “What’s even worse, the truck was being driven by his father. Our hearts and prayers are with this family.”

The coroner’s office said an autopsy will be performed to assist in the investigation, Fowler said.

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