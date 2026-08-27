Samuel Monroe Jr., ‘Menace II Society’ actor, dies at 52

File photo. The character actor died on Aug. 26. He was 52.

Samuel Monroe Jr., a character actor who made his debut in the 1993 film “Menace II Society” and later appeared in “Tales from the Hood” and “The Players Club,” died on Wednesday. He was 52.

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Monroe died months after first battling a severe case of meningitis and MRSA pneumonia, Deadline reported. He had been on life support after months of hospitalization, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Monroe’s mother, Joyce Patton, announced his death in a Facebook post on Thursday.

“I want to thank all of my Facebook family and friends new and old for praying for Samuel Monroe, Jr., my son,” she wrote. “But today God called him home. Please honor my final request to pray for the family, especially his 3 children.”

Born in Los Angeles on Nov. 28, 1973, Monroe had a minor part in “Menace II Society,” Deadline reported. He also appeared in the sitcom, “Out All Night.”

He also played Lorenz in the 1996 film, “Set It Off,” working with Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah and Vivica A. Fox, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He had a meatier role as Bulldog in “Tales From the Hood,” and played Sam in the spoof “Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood.”

Monroe’s other television credits included supporting roles on “NYPD Blue,” “Murder One,” “Smart Guy” and “Southland,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

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