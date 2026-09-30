Rubio: New site will allow Americans to apply online for US passports

Secretary of State Marco Rubio demonstrates the upcoming features on the America.gov website. The site will allow people to apply for passports online.

WASHINGTON — A new artificial intelligence website touted by President Donald Trump will allow Americans to apply for passports online starting in 2027, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday.

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During a presentation announcing America.gov on Tuesday, Rubio spoke about the advantages of applying for passports online and criticized the current procedure, The Hill reported.

“I think you would agree that American citizens deserve better than this, and that’s why the State Department is partnering with America.gov to rebuild the entire thing from the ground up, and it begins with something pretty remarkable,” Rubio said. “Starting next year, Americans will be able to apply for their first passport entirely online.”

FOX NEWS: Rubio said the site will allow users to upload their own passport photos, eliminating the need to visit a pharmacy or retail store to have one taken. https://t.co/Vd3zNqrbyw — Department of State (@StateDept) September 30, 2026

A user can type “How do I apply for my first passport?” into the search bar of the America.gov website, according to The Hill. From there, people can take their own passport photo, view how it will look on the document and then pay for it.

Currently, first-time adult applicants 18 and older must apply in person with Form DS-11, according to the America.gov website. Renewals can be handled through the mail.

Trump launched the website on Tuesday, noting that through the use of AI, Americans will be able to navigate the federal government to find information and services, The Hill reported.

“It’s the ultimate product. It’s called America when you think about it,” Trump said. “With America.gov, the federal government no longer stands in your way, and it stands only at your service.

“And that’s what we’re doing. We’re simplifying it. We’re glamorizing it. We’re making it what it should be.”

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