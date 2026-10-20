Richard Riehle, ‘Office Space’ actor, dies at 78

The veteran character, who had roles in "Office Space," "The Fugitive," "Casino" and "Glory," died on Oct. 15. He was 78.

Richard Riehle, a versatile character actor whose more than 400 film and television credits included roles as a laid-off product manager in “Office Space” and the guard who allowed Richard Kimble to escape in 1993’s “The Fugitive,” died on Oct. 15. He was 78.

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Riehle died of natural causes in Los Angeles, Variety confirmed.

TMZ was the first outlet to report the actor’s death.

Riehle’s roles included a racist quartermaster in “Glory” (1989), a banker for gangsters in “Casino” (1995) and the father of Rob Schneider’s character in “Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo” (1999), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In “Office Space,” Riehle played Tom Smykowski, who survived a hit-and-run accident and won a massive financial settlement, Variety reported. The windfall allowed him to build a “Jump to Conclusions” mat to fulfill a lifelong dream.

Office Space (1999) RIP Richard Riehle https://t.co/SPhGm55Q0J — Men on Film Pod (@menonfilmpod) October 19, 2026

He played a ranch hand in “Of Mice and Men,” a principal in “Jury Duty” and appeared as Santa Claus in five films, two television programs and a TV movie, according to the entertainment news website. Riehle also had roles in “Wedding Crashers,” “Bridesmaids” and “Executive Decision.”

Riehle played Walt Finnerty -- Donal Logue’s father -- on all five seasons of the 2001-05 sitcom “Grounded for Life,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. He also had guest appearances in the “Star Trek” franchise, including “The Next Generation,” “Voyager” and “Enterprise.”

RIP Richard Riehle. This is probably my favorite scene in Office Space https://t.co/2vgKZqa1g0 — Blind Mike (@BlindMike_) October 19, 2026

“Richard Riehle was an amazing human being,” Logue wrote in a social media post. “A consummate professional, he was an actor’s actor — humble, kind and incredible at his craft … and I loved every minute I got to spend with him.”

Riehle was born in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, on May 12, 1948, and graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1970, according to The Hollywood Reporter.. He later earned a master’s degree from the University of Minnesota.

Riehle had a role as an extra in the 1975 film, “Rooster Cogburn,” and got his first speaking part in the 1977 movie, “Joyride,” the entertainment news website reported.

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