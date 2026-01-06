Rep. Doug LaMalfa dies at 65

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R-CA) speaks during a hearing at the Heritage Foundation on June 21, 2022, in Washington, DC. House Republicans held a hearing to discuss what they are calling “Bidenflation” and “President Joe Biden's energy crisis.” LaMalfa died at the age of 65. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Republican House leaders have announced the death of Rep. Doug LaMalfa at the age of 65.

The cause of death for the seven-term representative was not released, The Associated Press reported.

Fox News reported that his death came as a surprise to his colleagues. while it cut the Republican majority in the House to 218 over the Democrats’ 213.

“Doug was a principled conservative and a tireless advocate for the people of Northern California,” National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Rep. Richard Hudson (R-N.C.) said. “He was never afraid to fight for rural communities, farmers, and working families. Doug brought grit, authenticity, and conviction to everything he did in public service.”

LaMalfa was a rice farmer who became a California state lawmaker before being elected to Congress to represent the 1st Congressional District in Northern California in 2012, taking the seat in 2013, The Hill reported.

LaMalfa leaves behind his wife and their children.

