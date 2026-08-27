Recall alert: Walmart recalls 165K additional fabric dressers

Walmart recalled another 165,250 fabric dressers that could tip over if they’re not anchored to the wall.

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The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall on Aug. 27, saying it previously recalled 165,000 Mainstays 9-Drawer Fabric Dressers in May 2026.

They have a black metal frame and nine brown or black fabric drawers.

If you have one and it is not secured to the wall, do not use it, and make sure it is placed in an area where a child cannot access it, the CPSC said in a news release.

They were initially sold at Walmart stores and online from September 2023 to March 2026 for about $80.

After the initial recall, they were still sold through liquidators in several states.

You’ll need to contact Walmart for a full refund, and they’ll instruct you to return the drawers to any Walmart. You can dispose of the dresser frame.

For more information, contact Walmart at 800-925-6278 or online.

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