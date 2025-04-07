Recall alert: Trader Joe’s Hot Honey Mustard Dressing recalled

Trader Joe's Hot Honey Mustard Dressing is being recalled because it does not have call outs for several allergens.

Trader Joe’s Hot Honey Mustard Dressing, made by Fresh Creative Foods, is being recalled because the label does not include callouts for peanuts, soy, sesame or wheat.

The dressing has a use-by date of 5/27/2025 and was sold in Arizona, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

If you have the recalled dressing, throw it away or take it back to Trader Joe’s for a refund.

For more information, contact Fresh Creative at 888-223-2127, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT.

