Recall alert: Toys sold at Hobby Lobby recalled

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of toys sold at Hobby Lobby.

The agency said that the legs of the plush giraffe or llama can come off, allowing the small beads that are inside.

The giraffe has a yellow body with a yellow claw clip and orange and blue legs with different colored feet. It is HL699436 or HL731481 printed on the label and 2553675 on the hangtag.

The llama is white and has a green claw clip with a mirror and an orange triangle teether. The llama’s legs are orange and yellow with different colored feet. It has HL699436 on the label and 2553634 on the hang tag.

They were sold in stores and online from May to December last year for $6 (giraffe) or $8 (llama).

If you have the toys, you should return them to the nearest Hobby Lobby for a refund.

For more information, call Hobby Lobby at 800-326-7931, or contact the company by email or online.

