Recall alert: Stuckey’s Pecan Log Rolls recalled nationwide

Stuckey’s Pecan Log Rolls have been recalled in several states due to a labeling error.
The Georgia Department of Agriculture said that Cherry Pecan Log Rolls were put in Original Pecan Log Roll packaging, so cherries are not listed among the ingredients.
The following items were recalled:
Original Pecan Log Roll, 2 oz., UPC 091976665437
- Lot number 0476543
Original Pecan Log Roll, 10 oz, UPC 091976920959
Lot numbers:
- 260201
- 260209
- 260804
- 261103
- 261201
- 261705
- 261801
- 261903
- 09082025
- 260107
- 260603
- 260705
- 260805
- 260903
- 261206
- 261210
- 261408
- 261606
- 261806
- 262805
- 263001
They were sent to retailers in the following states:
- Alabama
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- California
- Colorado
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Nebraska
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- New York
- North Carolina
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Pennsylvania
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Vermont
- Virginia
- Washington
For more information, you can call the company at 762-245-8010 or reach Stuckey’s by email.
