Recall alert: Mercedes-Benz expands recall, more than 30K cars recalled over faulty brake hoses

Mercedes-Benz is recalling more than 30,000 of its luxury vehicles over a possible leaky brake hose.

Mercedes-Benz announced that it has expanded a recall to include more than 30,000 of its luxury vehicles because front brake hoses could leak, according to a report filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

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The Oct. 2 report filed with the NHTSA website includes models produced between 2022 and 2025.

The affected vehicles include six S-Class models, including Mercedes-Maybach and Mercedes-AMG vehicles, The Dallas Morning News reported.

The recall specifies an issue with the vehicle’s front brake hose. Company officials are concerned that the defect could cause the hose to leak or rupture, which would increase the distance required for a motorist to stop the vehicle.

According to the recall, vehicles include:

2024-2025 Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E 4Matic+

2022-2025 Mercedes-Benz S 500 4Matic

2022-2025 Mercedes-Benz S 580 4Matic

2023-2025 Mercedes-Benz S 580 E 4Matic

2022-2025 Mercedes-Maybach S 580 4Matic

2022-2025 Mercedes-Maybach S 680 4Matic

Mercedes-Benz reported three cases involving vehicles in the United States, adding that they occurred in April, May and August, according to the Morning News. The company said it was unaware of any crashes, injuries or property damage associated with the defect, according to the newspaper.

Owners affected by the recall should be notified by mail on Nov. 27, the recall notice states.

Consumers can bring their vehicles to Mercedes-Benz dealers, who will replace the faulty part free of charge.

There were 30,064 vehicles affected by the recall, USA Today reported.

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