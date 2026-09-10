Recall alert: Finger light toys recalled because children can access button cell batteries

The CPSC announced the recall of 179,739 finger light toys.

Cade California Electronic recalled finger light toys because children can easily access the button-cell batteries inside, creating a risk of serious injury or death if a battery is swallowed.

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The recall covers 179,739 California Cade Electronic Finger Lights sold in boxes of 50 in white, blue, red and green. The package labels say “California Cade Electronic” and “Finger Flashlights” on the front.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the toys were sold online at Amazon.com from March 2015 to July 2026 for between $5 and $16.

The agency said the items violate the mandatory safety standard for toys.

The CPSC said swallowed button cell or coin batteries can cause serious injuries, including internal chemical burns and death.

Consumers should stop using the recalled toys right away, keep them away from children and contact Cade California Electronic by email for a full refund.

The company asks consumers to throw the finger lights in the trash and email a photo of the disposed product to the company.

The CPSC said consumers should dispose of or recycle button cell batteries by following local hazardous waste procedures.

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