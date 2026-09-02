Recall alert: 75K packages of tofu recalled over ink contamination

More than 75,000 packages of tofu were recalled.

Hodo recalled tens of thousands of packages of tofu because they may be contaminated with ink.

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The Food and Drug Administration said it recalled 75,250 packages of Chili Crisp Lightly Fried Tofu made by Hodo last month.

The company said in a separate news release that the ink may have “migrated into the product” from the packaging.

The packages have UPC 850565007842, while the following lot codes and best-by dates were part of the recall notice:

Lot 260114 — Use by 05/15/2026

Lot 260114A — Use by 05/15/2026

Lot 260122 — Use by 05/23/2026

Lot 260128 — Use by 05/29/2026

Lot 260205 — Use by 06/06/2026

Lot 260213 — Use by 06/14/2026

Lot 260213A — Use by 06/14/2026

Lot 260219 — Use by 06/20/2026

Lot 260219A — Use by 06/20/2026

Lot 260220 — Use by 06/21/2026

Lot 260226 — Use by 06/27/2026

Lot 260305 — Use by 07/04/2026

Lot 260312 — Use by 07/11/2026

Lot 260319 — Use by 07/18/2026

Lot 260326 — Use by 07/25/2026

Lot 260402 — Use by 08/01/2026

Lot 260423 — Use by 08/22/2026

Lot 260521 — Use by 09/19/2026

Lot 260611 — Use by 10/10/2026

Lot 260625 — Use by 10/24/2026

Lot 260709 — Use by 11/07/2026

They were sold in the following states; however, a list of retailers was not provided in the FDA or Hodo news releases:

Arizona

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Montana

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Texas

Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin

Hodo said at the time of the recall that it was investigating how the issue occurred, and had been “evaluating whether chili oil and heat may have contributed to potential migration from the printed film packaging into the product.”

If you have the recalled tofu, Hodo said not to eat it and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund, or visit the company’s website to receive a product voucher or coupon.

For more information, email or call Hodo at 888-751-4515.

©2026 Cox Media Group