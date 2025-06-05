Recall alert: 3.84M BowFlex dumbbells recalled

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of about 3,844,200 dumbbells because the plates can come off the handle and hurt someone.
The recall involves two models: Model 522, 52.5 lb. adjustable dumbbells and Model 1090, 90 lb. adjustable dumbbells.
They came in both single units and pairs.
Specific serial numbers are part of the recall:
BowFlex 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
- 00182M243902233 – 00182M243902592
- 00182MAG220200463C – 00182MAG221204535C
- 00182SFE213414844C – 00182SFE234002231C
- 100182M242800001 – 100182M250201440
- 100182MAG20431227C – 100182MAG233500372
- 100182P244100067 – 100182P244602976
- 100182SFE213709609 – 100182SFE235206276
- 100748M243200001 – 100748M244300252
- 100748MAG222400734 – 100748MAG23500660
- 100748P242900001 – 100748P245205632
- 100748SFE220908785 – 100748SFE233513811
- X00748MAG233003670 – X00748MAG233003672
- X00748SFE233202493 – X00748SFE233203161
- Z00748MAG233003670
BowFlex 1090 Adjustable Dumbbells
- 4551MAG21452813 – 4551MAG23350381
- 4551SFE23320001 – 4551SFE23501949
The serial number and model number can be found on a sticker on the bottom of the molded plastic tray, the CPSC said.
They were sold by Johnson Fitness & Wellness, DICK’s Sporting Goods and Best Buy, as well as online by BowFlex and Amazon from 2004 to May 2025 by either Nautilus or Johnson Health Tech Trading. They cost between $200 and $800, the CPSC said.
If you have the recalled dumbbells, you’re told not to use them and contact Johnson Health Tech Trading for a refund or replacement.
For more information, contact Johnson Health by phone at 800-209-3539 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, by email or online.
