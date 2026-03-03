Recall alert: 14K Evenflo car seats recalled The agency said the recall affects some LiteMax Factory Select child seats with model number CS100111198.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of 14,020 Evenflo car seats because incorrect information is in one of the safety manuals.

The agency said the recall affects some LiteMax Factory Select child seats with model number CS100111198.

The Spanish version of the manual has incorrect weight and height limits listed.

Evenflo will send correct Spanish-language manuals for free, with owners being alerted to the issue after March 31, the NHTSA said.

For more information, call Evenflo at 800-233-5921.

