Pumpkin on the loose: Giant inflatable decoration wreaks havoc

FILE PHOTO: A giant inflatable pumpkin like these got loose and rolled down a Mississippi street, hitting parked cars and forcing a driver to swerve.

DUBUQUE, Miss. — A giant inflatable pumpkin belongs in a yard, but one got loose and started blowing down a Mississippi street.

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The City of Dubuque government shared the video on social media with the caption “They see me rollin’...inflated...They tryin’ to catch me flyin’ in a hurry...”

Officials also gave a safety reminder that “front porch ghosts, 12 foot skeletons, and giant inflatable pumpkins” need to be secured so they don’t fly away.

🎶 They see me rollin'...inflated...They tryin' to catch me flyin' in a hurry...🎶

We love seeing all of the 🎃Halloween🎃 decorations around town. But be sure you secure your front porch ghosts, 12 foot skeletons, and giant inflatable pumpkins so they don't end up flying away! pic.twitter.com/2IH20wYwcY — City of Dubuque (@CityOfDubuque) October 8, 2026

Luckily no one was hurt and nothing was damaged despite hitting a couple of parked cars and an SUV driver having to swerve.

Pam McCarron was driving when the pumpkin flew toward her.

She told KCRG, “Is it gonna hit me? Is it gonna hit my car? Is it gonna like go over my car? It’s big enough where I couldn’t see around it to know if there was anything on the other side, when [the inflatable] was on the other side of the street. I was like, I don’t know if there’s a car coming.”

While McCarron was a bit worried about the great flying pumpkin, Lt. Luke Bock had a different view of the traffic camera video and can laugh at it now.

“It’s entertaining. Like it’s funny to watch it, but you just, I guess a lot of times you think about what could have happened, what if?” Bock told KCRG.

But he had a reminder for anyone who decorates for the holidays.

“We would just ask that you follow the manufacturer’s instructions,” Bock advised. “Secure them down to your yard, so that something like this doesn’t happen and we don’t see somebody swerve and potentially get in a crash or obstruct our highways, or hit somebody that’s walking down the roadway.”

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