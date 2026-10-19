Pope Leo gradually returns to normal duties after lung cancer surgery

FILE PHOTO: Pope Leo XIV greets worshippers as he arrives in the Papamobile (popemobile) to attend Mass on September 27, 2026, in Lourdes, France. The pope told the faithful that he will gradually return to his duties after surgery removed a portion of his lung. (Photo by Tom Nicholson/Getty Images)

Pope Leo XIV appeared at a window overlooking St. Peter’s Square and told the faithful who had gathered that he would gradually resume his duties.

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He told the crowd below that “Now that this delicate phase is behind me, I will gradually resume my activities, always with God’s help and your prayers,” less than a week after the lower lobe of his right lung was removed after doctors found a nodule that was determined to be a malignant tumor, or adenocarcinoma, The Associated Press reported.

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Vatican News said that 15,000 people had gathered in the square.

He went on to say that the diagnosis “has made me feel especially close to those facing illness and infirmity,” adding he ‘’truly felt your support,’' and held ‘’particular gratitude to the doctors, nurses and all the staff at Gemelli hospital," where the surgery was performed.

Pope Leo then returned to his apartment in the Apostolic Palace, the AP reported.

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Vatican News reported that the pope will not go to his residence in Castel Gandolfo this week but will continue to recover at the Vatican. He will hold his General Audience on Wednesday.

He is scheduled to go to Assisi on Oct. 27 to conclude the “Unarmed and Disarming Peace” event, but it is not known whether he will attend.

The AP reported that his next major event is a trip to Uruguay, Argentina and Peru from Nov. 6 to 17. There are several flights, including two helicopter rides, as part of the trip. His surgeon said on Saturday that “there are no clinical reasons why it should not take place.”

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