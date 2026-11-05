Pokémon, Care Bears among newest inductees of Toy Hall of Fame

Pokémon Trading Card Game is among the inductees of the Toy Hall of Fame for the Class of 2026.

The Strong National Museum of Play has announced which toys will be part of the Toy Hall of Fame Class of 2026.

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Four toys and games are being enshrined in the Hall of Fame. They are: Pokémon Trading Card Game, Care Bears, Bingo, and a slide.

The announcement was made during the “Today” show on Nov. 5.

The 12 finalists were (inductees in bold):

Bingo

Bop It!

Care Bears

Mahjong

Monster High dolls

Mouse Trap

Pokémon Trading Card Game

Polly Pocket

Slide

Sorry!

Tickle Me Elmo

Yahtzee

Toy aficionados were able to cast their vote for what should have been inducted as part of a “Player’s Choice” ballot, with the three top vote-getters joining the top three submissions of the National Selection Advisory Committee, with the public representing one member of the 23-member committee.

“The Strong’s National Toy Hall of Fame recognizes toys that have engaged and delighted multiple generations. Criteria for induction include: Icon-status (the toy is widely recognized, respected, and remembered); Longevity (the toy is more than a passing fad and has enjoyed popularity over multiple generations); Discovery (the toy fosters learning, creativity, or discovery through play); and Innovation (the toy profoundly changed play or toy design),” museum officials said in a news release in September.

The four new toys will be added to the 90 toys that were already inducted into the Hall of Fame.

0 of 15 Toy Hall of Fame finalists What toy will be part of the Toy Hall of Fame Class of 2026? (Museum of Play) 2026 Toy Hall of Fame finalists Bingo is one of the inductees for the Toy Hall of Fame. (alexlmx/alexlmx - stock.adobe.com) 2026 Toy Hall of Fame finalists Bop It! (Photo by Mark Sullivan/WireImage) (Mark Sullivan/WireImage) 2026 Toy Hall of Fame finalists Care Bears are being inducted into the Toy Hall of Fame. (ice on earth - stock.adobe.com) 2026 Toy Hall of Fame finalists Mahjong (defun - stock.adobe.com) 2026 Toy Hall of Fame finalists Monster High Dolls (AS Photo Family - stock.adobe.com) 2026 Toy Hall of Fame finalists Mouse Trap (Mandy Chalman/Mandy - stock.adobe.com) 2026 Toy Hall of Fame finalists The Pokémon Trading Card Game is being inducted into the Toy Hall of Fame. (Martin of Sweden/Martin of Sweden - stock.adobe.com) 2026 Toy Hall of Fame finalists Polly Pocket (Luoxi - stock.adobe.com) 2026 Toy Hall of Fame finalists Slides are being inducted into the Toy Hall of Fame. (Domingo - stock.adobe.com) 2026 Toy Hall of Fame finalists Sorry! (Louise Shumbris-Cukrov/Steve Cukrov - stock.adobe.com) 2026 Toy Hall of Fame finalists Tickle Me Elmo (JulPhoto - stock.adobe.com) 2026 Toy Hall of Fame finalists Yahtzee (Jason Stitt - stock.adobe.com)

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