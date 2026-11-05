Pokémon, Care Bears among newest inductees of Toy Hall of Fame

The Strong National Museum of Play has announced which toys will be part of the Toy Hall of Fame Class of 2026.
Four toys and games are being enshrined in the Hall of Fame. They are: Pokémon Trading Card Game, Care Bears, Bingo, and a slide.
The announcement was made during the “Today” show on Nov. 5.
The 12 finalists were (inductees in bold):
- Bingo
- Bop It!
- Care Bears
- Mahjong
- Monster High dolls
- Mouse Trap
- Pokémon Trading Card Game
- Polly Pocket
- Slide
- Sorry!
- Tickle Me Elmo
- Yahtzee
Toy aficionados were able to cast their vote for what should have been inducted as part of a “Player’s Choice” ballot, with the three top vote-getters joining the top three submissions of the National Selection Advisory Committee, with the public representing one member of the 23-member committee.
“The Strong’s National Toy Hall of Fame recognizes toys that have engaged and delighted multiple generations. Criteria for induction include: Icon-status (the toy is widely recognized, respected, and remembered); Longevity (the toy is more than a passing fad and has enjoyed popularity over multiple generations); Discovery (the toy fosters learning, creativity, or discovery through play); and Innovation (the toy profoundly changed play or toy design),” museum officials said in a news release in September.
The four new toys will be added to the 90 toys that were already inducted into the Hall of Fame.
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