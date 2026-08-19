Phoebe Bridgers gets appendicitis diagnosis for 32nd birthday

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Phoebe Bridgers, winner of the Best Alternative Music Album award for "The Record"- Boygenius, Best Rock Song award for "Not Strong Enough", Best Rock Performance award for "Not Strong Enough" and Best Pop/Duo Group Performance award for "Ghost In The Machine", poses in the press room at the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

A hospital bed is not the best way to celebrate a birthday, as Phoebe Bridgers found out.

The singer said that she was diagnosed with appendicitis.

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She made the announcement on her Instagram Stories, writing, “I got appendicitis for my birthday everything in the UK this week will have to move,” sharing a photo of her in a hospital and hooked up to an IV.

Because of her illness, she had to cancel her shows in the U.K., but she promised to “make it up to” those who had tickets, People magazine reported.

She had planned on performing two shows in four cities over the next few days after the release of her new album, “Lost Weekend,” according to Far Out Magazine. She got through two shows in London’s Union Chapel, but shows in Brighton, Kingston and Bristol were supposedly canceled.

Bridges will also tour the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

Bridgers released the album through a series of shows at 44 planetariums worldwide, while fans experienced one of two visual experiences through a Spotify partnership. They either got a planetarium dome show with National Geographic photos, or a show that featured lasers, Billboard reported.

At one location, Liberty Science Center’s Jennifer Chalsty Planetarium, in Jersey City, New Jersey, Bridgers showed up, spoke to fans and performed three tracks from the album.

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