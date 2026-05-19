‘Patriotic Kenny,’ Navy vet, social media sensation with 4 million followers, dies at 84

Kenneth Jary, who amassed more than 4 million followers across social media with his takes on joy, positivity and patriotism, died on May 18. He was 84.

Kenneth Jary, a U.S. Navy veteran and TikTok sensation from Minnesota who had more than 4 million followers on his social media platforms through his “Patriotic Kenny” accounts, died on Monday. He was 84.

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Jary, known for his joy, a willingness to try something new and his unabashed love of Spam, had been diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer in March, the Pioneer Press reported.

“The tears may never stop flowing,” Jary’s friend, Amanda Kline, posted to his Instagram account. “It is with the most indescribable sadness we share that Patriotic Kenny has passed. He experienced the most profound love and was Earth’s bright light. He passed surrounded by love and he was in peace.”

Jary was from Willernie, Minnesota. Beyond his social media presence, he used his platform to support fellow veterans, WCCO reported. That was apparent by his gifting of mobility scooters to veterans nationwide, according to the television station.

That quest began in 2021, when Jary needed a scooter of his own, KARE reported. With the help of Kline, he posted a video on TikTok, stating that his scooter, with its patriotic display, had broken down.

The response was immediate, as Jary collected thousands of dollars that enabled him to buy two new scooters and a safer place to live, according to the television station. It also gave him a chance to fulfill his pledge to help other veterans in need.

Jary and Kline banded with other people to form the Patriotic Kenny Foundation, which supports veterans through the gift of mobility scooters.

According to the website, 193 scooters have been provided to veterans.

Jary credited the TikTok community he discovered with changing his life.

“It made me into a different person,” he told WCCO. “It hits me so hard, I just got to break down and cry like I am now, because that’s what these nice people throughout the world have done for me.”

Kenneth Ray Jary was born on Jan. 29, 1942, in Ramsey, Minnesota, according to state online birth records.

He was raised in St. Paul and enlisted in the Navy in 1959, according to his foundation’s website. He served on the refueling squadron aboard the USS Okinawa during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

After his military career ended, Jary took a job with the Ford Motor Company. He worked in various positions at the company until his retirement after 32 years.

“Following Kenny’s passing, one of his greatest wishes was for the mission to continue helping veterans regain their independence and mobility for years to come,” his foundation’s website now reads.

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