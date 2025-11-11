Paramount+ to raise prices in 2026

FILE PHOTO: The price of Paramount+ will be going up in 2026.

Paramount+ will be spending more on streaming content and to offset the cost, will pass it on to subscribers.

The company said, “ongoing investments in Paramount+ are enhancing the value we deliver to consumers. To support this continued investment, we plan to implement price increases in the U.S. early in the first quarter of 2026‚" Variety reported. The comments were made during Paramount’s third-quarter presentation.

By early, the mean after the first of the year.

One-dollar price increases will go into effect on Jan. 15.

Paramount+ Essential ad-supported tier will be $8.99 a month.

Paramount+ Premium will be $13.99 a month.

Annual plans will also increase.

Essential will go up $7.50 a month and will be $89.99 a year

Premium will go up $11.67 a month and will be $139.99 a year.

The last increase was in August 2024.

With the price increase came more partnerships that will bring UFC’s MMA events and a deal with “South Park” creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker, Variety reported. There is also a deal inked with “Stranger Things” creators, The Duffer Brothers, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The MMA events are at no extra charge to subscribers, Deadline reported.

For the price of “approximately one pay-per-view [event], you basically can access all of the UFC across Paramount+. So, from that standpoint, we think it’s a great value for consumers,” CEO David Ellison said.

They also come after Skydance Media’s acquisition of Paramount Global in August.

