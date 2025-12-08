Original ‘Star Wars’ theatrical release to return to theaters

Actors Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford on the set of Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope written, directed and produced by Georges Lucas. (Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

There is a new hope that the youngest generation of “Star Wars” fans can see the original theatrical release of the film on the big screen.

The film franchise’s official website posted that the original “Star Wars” will be screened for its 50th anniversary in 2027. It will be a “newly restored” version of the benchmark sci-fi film that launched a genre, complete with the scene where Han shoots first.

IGN said it is likely the same version that was shown in London at the Film on Film Festival.

George Lucas has replaced the original cut with the “Special Edition” version over the decades, IGN said.

He said that the “Special Edition” was the true version of the film, calling the one released in 1977 a “half-completed film” in an interview with the AP in 2004.

“The Special Edition, that’s the one I wanted out there. The other movie, it’s on VHS, if anybody wants it. I’m not going to spend the — we’re talking millions of dollars here — the money and the time to refurbish that, because to me, it doesn’t really exist anymore. It’s like this is the movie I wanted it to be, and I’m sorry you saw a half-completed film and fell in love with it. But I want it to be the way I want it to be. I’m the one who has to take responsibility for it. I’m the one who has to have everybody throw rocks at me all the time, so at least if they’re going to throw rocks at me, they’re going to throw rocks at me for something I love rather than something I think is not very good, or at least something I think is not finished," he said at the time.

But in October, he told People magazine, “Of course I’ve moved past it. I mean, I’ve got a life.”

No details have been released about how long it will be in theaters or where it will be shown, IGN said. All the website says is, "we’ll celebrate the 50th anniversary of Star Wars with a re-release of the 1977 original back for a limited time, in theaters everywhere."

It will premiere on Feb. 19, 2027, as part of the year-long 50th anniversary celebration, according to Fox News.

