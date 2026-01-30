Olympic gold medalist Sha’Carri Richardson accused of speeding, going 104 mph

FILE PHOTO: Gold medalist Sha'Carri Richardson of Team United States celebrates with the national flag after competing in the Women's 4x100 Metres Relay Final on day nine of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at National Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

One of the fastest runners on the track is facing legal woes for going too fast.

Sha’Carri Richardson was arrested in Orange County, Florida, accused of going 104 miles per hour.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office accused Richardson of “dangerously tailgating” and driving across lanes to pass other cars, WFTV reported.

She was arrested under Florida’s “super speeder” law, which allows law enforcement to take a person to jail if they’re driving over 100 mph or 50 mph over the speed limit.

Richardson was taken to the Orange County Jail on a $500 bond, jail records showed.

The “super speeder” law took effect on July 1 and carries an up to 30-day prison sentence or $500 fine for the first conviction. Additional convictions bring with them up to 90 days in prison or a fine of $1,000. A second conviction within five years also includes revocation of driving privileges for at least 180 days, according to NBC News.

Florida Highway Patrol filed charges against more than 70 drivers a month after it went into effect, WFTV reported.

ESPN said Richardson is considered one of the fastest women of all time and has the silver medal in the 100-meter dash and the gold in the 4x100 relay at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

She had been disqualified for the 2020 Olympics, which were delayed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, after testing positive for THC during the 2021 U.S. Olympic trials, NBC News reported.

Richardson was arrested last year on fourth-degree domestic violence for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, Christian Coleman, at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. She made a public apology after that incident, ESPN said.

