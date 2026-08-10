NOAA keeps hurricane prediction to below-normal for Atlantic basin

This image of Tropical Storm Bertha was captured by NOAA's GOES East (GOES-19 satellite) on July 22, 2026 at 1:15 p.m. ET. (Image credit: Tropical Storm Bertha captured by NOAA Satellites)

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has announced it is keeping its below-normal hurricane prediction for the Atlantic Ocean’s hurricane season.

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The climatological peak of hurricane season is next month, but NOAA announced that it will keep its prediction for the remainder of the year, adding that there is a 75% chance that we will have a below-normal number of storms.

There’s a 20% chance it will be a near-normal season and only 5% chance of an above normal one.

Storm possibilities (NOAA)

Forecasters said there will be between seven and 13 named storms with winds of 39 mph or higher. Two to six could become hurricanes with winds of at least 74 mph.

They said there could be up to two major hurricanes, with winds starting at 111 mph, but there could also be none.

Hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

As of Aug. 6, there have been only two named storms, Arthur and Bertha, NOAA said. The next named storm will be Cristobal.

2026 storm names (NOAA)

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