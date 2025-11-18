Meta prevails in historic FTC antitrust case

WASHINGTON — Meta won its high-profile antitrust case against the Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday after being accused of holding a monopoly in social networking.

In a memorandum opinion, Judge James Boasberg of the U.S. District Court in Washington said that the FTC failed to show that Meta held a monopoly in the social networking market.

A loss in the case would have forced Meta, the parent company of Facebook, to spin off its Instagram and WhatsApp platforms.

