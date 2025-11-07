Melatonin supplement study links long-term use with heart failure risk

FILE PHOTO: A new study looked at the potential connection between melatonin and heart failure.

A new study says there could be a link between long-term use of melatonin supplements and a risk of heart failure.

The study looked at electronic medical records of thousands of adults who had chronic insomnia and took melatonin for a year or more, CNN reported.

The study examined the records of more than 130,000 people, the American Heart Association said.

They had a 90% higher chance of heart failure over five years compared to those with the same health issues but did not take the supplement.

Those who took melatonin were also about three times as likely to be hospitalized for heart failure and about two times as likely to die from any cause, not just heart failure.

The Heart Association noted, “The association between melatonin and increased risk of heart failure or death found in this study, which cannot prove a cause-and-effect relationship, raises safety concerns about the use of melatonin, which is widely available, and may warrant more research on melatonin to assess its cardiovascular safety, researchers said."

The Cleveland Clinic says, “Melatonin is a natural hormone that’s mainly produced by your pineal gland in your brain.” It helps manage a person’s sleep-wake cycle and circadian rhythm.

But the medical facility notes that the Food and Drug Administration does not regulate supplements, adding that it is not a “magic pill” that can fix sleep problems.

“It’s not FDA-approved to treat health conditions, manage symptoms or give any proven health benefits,” the Cleveland Clinic said, reminding people that before taking supplements, they should check with their doctor about sleep issues.

