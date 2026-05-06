Matthew Perry’s personal property up for auction to benefit his foundation

FILE PHOTO: Matthew Perry attends the GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 17, 2022, in West Hollywood, California. Items the actor owned before his death are going up for auction to benefit charity. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for GQ)

Items owned by “Friends” star Matthew Perry are going up for auction to benefit the foundation named after him.

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Heritage Auctions will host the charity sale in partnership with The Matthew Perry Foundation. Items will go under the gavel starting on June 5, with proxy bidding already underway.

“Matthew Perry was someone people felt they truly knew. Through his work and his honesty, he built a connection with audiences around the world that went far beyond the screen,” Joe Maddalena, Executive Vice President at Heritage Auctions, said in a news release. “This auction brings together the personal items and passions that shaped his life, offering fans a meaningful way to connect with his story. More importantly, it allows that connection to do real good, supporting the Matthew Perry Foundation and continuing his mission to help others facing addiction. It’s a powerful way for his legacy to live on and bring people together in support of something that mattered deeply to him.”

Items include pieces from his “Friends” era, as well as Banksy’s “Girl and Balloon” double-canvas and “Nola (Grey Rain)” paintings.

The proceeds will be used for “building a future free from addiction stigma, where every person seeking recovery has access to the care, resources and the community they need to thrive,” Heritage Auction said.

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