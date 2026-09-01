Matthew Perry docuseries will air on Netflix in October

Matthew Perry
Docuseries: A three-part docuseries about the life of late "Friends" star Matthew Perry will air on Netflix beginning on Oct. 27. (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for GQ)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Matthew Perry, the beloved late star of “Friends,” is the subject of a new docuseries that will air on Netflix next month.

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The three-part series, “The One About Matthew Perry,” will be the “first in-depth, definitive documentary” about Perry, who died on Oct. 28, 2023, from the acute effects of injecting himself with ketamine, which was exacerbated by accidental drowning in his hot tub.

The first installment of the series will debut on Oct. 27, Variety reported.

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The three-part series is produced by Maxine Productions, which is part of Sony Pictures Television, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The series includes interviews with Perry’s sister, Mia Perry Bowick, along with the actor’s “lifelong best friends,” Netflix said in a news release.

The docuseries traces Perry’s journey “from rising comedic star to the man the world still loves as their favorite Friend,” the release stated.

“Firsthand memories from his creative collaborators and friends who adored and supported him are woven with candid new details on his private struggles,” Netflix said.

The series is directed by Emmy Award winner Mary Robertson, Variety reported.

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“Matthew Perry was one of the comedic geniuses of our time,” Robertson said in a statement. “Through his many films, TV, and stage performances, and his unforgettable portrayal of Chandler Bing, he made millions of us laugh, connect, and feel a little less alone. He also gave us so much more by bravely speaking about addiction.

“Yet the public only knew part of his story. That’s why we set out to make this series: to let the people who knew and loved Matthew reveal the person behind the public figure.”

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