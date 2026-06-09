Man, trying to evade police during DWI investigation, attacked by alligator

FILE PHOTO: An alligator in Louisiana came to the aid of law enforcement after a man suspected of DWI jumped into a swamp.

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — A man who was allegedly trying to escape police during a DWI investigation got more than he bargained for.

He came face-to-face with an alligator.

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The incident happened in St. Charles Parish, Louisiana, state police said.

Troopers said a person was driving recklessly on Interstate 10 when they hit a concrete barrier and blew out the car’s tires, WDSU reported.

Eventually, troopers spoke with the driver, later identified by Victor Rivas, and said he showed signs of impairment.

But Rivas ran and jumped from a highway into a swamp. Troopers then saw him walking along another highway before he jumped into the swamp again, where Rivas met up with an alligator.

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook, “That’s when an alligator joined the law enforcement team and tried to convince Rivas that surrendering was the better option, but he thought otherwise.”

The attack was captured on a deputy’s body camera.

The gator attacked, damaging Rivas’ arms.

Rivas, however, kept trying to run, officials said, and was found with the help of a drone, leading to his arrest, KALB reported.

He was charged with DWI, resisting an officer and had warrants issued for other charges. He was also taken to a hospital for his injuries.

The sheriff’s office also had a tip for those who would potentially think about driving under the influence.

“Reminder: Don’t drive impaired, don’t run from deputies, and definitely don’t hide in Louisiana swamps. Wildlife may just be cooperating with law enforcement.”

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