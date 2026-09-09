Malibu mess: Sinkhole opens up at oceanfront home owned by Nicolas Cage

An oceanfront home bought by the actor in 2024 had a sinkhole open up in the mansion's driveway.

MALIBU, Calif. — A massive sinkhole opened up at an oceanfront California home owned by Academy Award-winning actor Nicolas Cage on Tuesday, prompting Malibu officials to issue an emergency and evacuation order for 31 residences.

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According to Malibu’s proclamation of a local emergency, the sinkhole on Sea Level Drive is estimated to be 25 to 30 feet deep and 60 feet long. It has been expanding, KTLA reported.

The collapse comes as the remnants of Hurricane Marie continue to batter the California coast with high surf and flooding, according to KABC.

The Los Angeles County Fire and Sheriff’s departments responded to the sinkhole at approximately 5:45 a.m. PT on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Times reported. According to real estate records, the property is owned by Cage, who won an Oscar for the 1995 film, “Leaving Las Vegas.”

The New York Times reported in 2024 that the “Spider-Noir” actor bought the four-level, nearly 4,000-square-foot home for $10.5 million.

A representative for Cage could not immediately be reached for comment, the newspaper reported.

At the scene, the driveway of Cage’s home was collapsed after erosion appeared to have washed away the ground beneath it, KABC reported.

City of Malibu Declares Existence of Local Emergency Following Sinkhole from Coastal Erosion at Sea Level Drive, and Issues Evacuation Order for Affected Properties



Sept 8, 2026 - The Director of Emergency Services of the City of Malibu has declared the existence of a local… pic.twitter.com/YY2YDpMaoH — City of Malibu (@CityMalibu) September 9, 2026

The erosion broke a water line and a gas line, authorities told the television station, leading the Southern California Gas Company to shut off the gas Tuesday morning.

Seven homes were red-tagged because of hazardous conditions, and another 24 are expected to be red-tagged because vehicles can no longer safely reach them, KTLA reported.

Gas service to the affected area has been shut off, and water service could also be discontinued if conditions worsen, according to the television station.

0 of 27 Nicolas Cage through the years 1981: Nicolas Cage appearing on the ABC tv series 'The Best of Times', episode 'Pilot'. (Photo by Bob D'Amico /American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images) (Walt Disney Television Photo Arc/ABC) Nicolas Cage through the years 1984: Sean Penn and Nicolas Cage in publicity portrait for the film 'Racing With The Moon', 1984. (Photo by Paramount/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) Nicolas Cage through the years 1987: American actress and singer Cher and actor Nicolas Cage on the set of Moonstruck, directed and produced by Canadian Norman Jewison. (Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images) (Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images) Nicolas Cage through the years 1988: Nicolas Cage & Johnny Depp at the Cinerama Dome in Los Angeles, California (Photo by Barry King/WireImage) (Barry King/WireImage) Nicolas Cage through the years 1990: Nicholas Cage photographed at the Westwood Marquis Hotel on September 12, 1990 at Westwood, Los Angeles, California (Photo Paul Harris/Getty Images) (Paul Harris/Getty Images) Nicolas Cage through the years 2001: Actor Nicolas Cage puts his hands in cement during a hand and footprint ceremony honoring him on August 14, 2001, at the famous Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, CA. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images) (Vince Bucci/Getty Images) Nicolas Cage through the years 2009: Actor Nicolas Cage (L) and wife Alice Kim Cage arrive at the "Bad Lieutenant: Port Of Call New Orleans" screening held at the Ryerson Theatre on September 15, 2009 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images) (Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images) Nicolas Cage through the years 2009: Actor Nicolas Cage arrives at the "Bad Lieutenant: Port Of Call New Orleans" screening held at the Ryerson Theatre on September 15, 2009 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images) (Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images) Nicolas Cage through the years 2011: Actor Nicolas Cage and Director Joel Schumacher of "Trespass" pose during the 2011 Toronto International Film Festival at Guess Portrait Studio on September 14, 2011 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Matt Carr/Getty Images) (Matt Carr/Getty Images) Nicolas Cage through the years 2010: Nicolas Cage (L) attends the Walt Disney Studios Wondercon 2010 Presentation at Moscone Center on April 3, 2010 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images) (Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images) Nicolas Cage through the years 2010: Actors Nicolas Cage (L) and Tom Cruise attend the Jerry Bruckheimer hand and footprint ceremony held at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on May 17, 2010 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Nicolas Cage through the years 2010: Actors Jay Baruchel (L) and Nicolas Cage attend the premiere of "The Sorcerer's Apprentice" at the New Amsterdam Theatre on July 6, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images) (Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images) Nicolas Cage through the years 2012: Actor Nicolas Cage poses at a photocall at the Hotel De Rome on January 23, 2012, in Berlin, Germany. Cage was in Berlin to promote his 3-D fantasy/adventure film 'Ghost Rider - Spirit of Vengeance,' based on a comic book, in which he returns as the antihero Johnny Blaze, also known as Ghost Rider, a bounty hunter for the devil. The film will appear in German cinemas on February 23. (Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images) (Adam Berry/Getty Images) Nicolas Cage through the years 2013: Actor Nicolas Cage attends the 2013 Variety Screening Series of "The Croods" at ArcLight Cinemas on December 2, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) Nicolas Cage through the years 2014: Actor Nicolas Cage introduces Guns N' Roses at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino during the opening night of the band's second residency, "Guns N' Roses - An Evening of Destruction. No Trickery!" on May 21, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Nicolas Cage through the years 2018: Actor Nicolas Cage of 'Mandy' attends The IMDb Studio and The IMDb Show on Location at The Sundance Film Festival on January 19, 2018 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb) (Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb) Nicolas Cage through the years 2021: American actor Nicolas Cage stands next to Lisa Marie Presley during an event at the US Capitol to honor World War II Navajo Indian Code Talkers July 26, 2001 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) (Mark Wilson/Getty Images) Nicolas Cage through the years 2022: Nicolas Cage, from the film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, poses at the Variety Studio at SXSW 2022 at JW Marriott Austin on March 12, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Variety) (Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Variety) Nicolas Cage through the years 2022: Pedro Pascal and Nicolas Cage attend the premiere of "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theatre on March 12, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for SXSW) (Rich Fury/Getty Images for SXSW) Nicolas Cage through the years 2023: Nicolas Cage attends the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Renfield" at the Museum of Modern Art on March 28, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Nicolas Cage through the years 2024: (L-R) Riko Shibata and Nicolas Cage attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Nicolas Cage through the years 2025: (L-R) Riko Shibata and Nicolas Cage attend the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Nicolas Cage through the years 2026: Nicolas Cage attends Prime Video's "Spider-Noir" world premiere at Regal Times Square on May 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

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