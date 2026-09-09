MAC appeals Western Michigan loss, claims replay review was in error NCAA will issue new guidance to establish standard timing protocol.

Michigan's JJ Buchanan (6) comes down with the game-winning catch after the Wolverines received a second chance during Saturday's game against Western Michigan.

The Mid-American Conference on Tuesday appealed Western Michigan’s controversial college football loss to Michigan, asking the NCAA to overturn the Wolverines’ second “Hail Mary” pass that came after a replay review put one second back on the clock.

The replay ruling allowed Michigan to score a touchdown on the game’s final play and squeak out a 13-12 victory. MAC Commissioner Jon A. Steinbrecher wrote in a letter to the NCAA that “replay protocol was not properly followed” at the end of the game.

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Michigan won on Bryce Underwood’s desperation touchdown pass after the replay official ruled there was still time left on the clock, The Athletic reported.

Western Michigan players believed they had pulled off a monumental upset when Michigan threw an incomplete “Hail Mary” pass, as television replays showed that time had expired before the football touched Western Michigan safety Micah Davis in the end zone, WXMI reported.

However, Big Ten replay officials put time back on the clock after a review, according to ESPN. That allowed Underwood one more chance, and the Michigan quarterback launched another pass, a 47-yard bomb that was caught by JJ Buchanan for a touchdown to give the Wolverines an improbable victory at Michigan Stadium.

Official Statement Regarding Western Michigan - Michigan Football Game



🗒️: https://t.co/eYw49T9ABR pic.twitter.com/LKXQ0qm5s9 — MACtion (@MACSports) September 8, 2026

The MAC sent letters to the NCAA’s Football Oversight Committee and College Football Playoff executive director Rich Clark, asking them to take the unusual step of reversing the result and giving the Broncos the victory, The Athletic reported.

“I recognize that the Selection Committee’s responsibilities are governed by its established criteria and that the Committee does not ordinarily alter results recorded on the field,” Steinbrecher wrote in his letter to Clark. “Nevertheless, the circumstances of this game are extraordinary.”

After the game, the Big Ten released a statement that defended its decision, WXMI reported.

The angles of the play shown on the NBC broadcast showed the clock hitting triple zeros when the ball was touched, but officials reviewing the play at the Big Ten’s replay center used an angle not shown on the broadcast, according to The Athletic. That angle had no clock bug visible on the screen, and the difference was a fraction of a second, the sports news website reported.

“It was determined Western Michigan No. 18 started his jump from an established out-of-bounds position (left foot) and made contact with the ball with one second remaining on the clock,” MAC officials said, citing a rule that stops the clock on such contact. “The established replay protocol requires that the game clock displayed on the program feed be used in determining whether time remained. Instead, the Big Ten Conference replay crew relied upon the clock feed embedded within its replay system. As a result, one second was placed back on the game clock and an additional play was awarded.”

ESPN reported that the NCAA is issuing new guidance “to establish a standard timing protocol.”

The cable sports news outlet said it obtained a copy of a memo from NCAA national coordinator of officials Ron Snodgrass, which was approved by the NCAA’s secretary rules editor, Matt Young.

“The official time for all college football games is the time displayed on the in-stadium game clock,” the memo said. “When a replay review requires time to be restored or otherwise adjusted, the replay official’s decision will be based on the embedded game clock contained within the program feed. If the broadcaster is unable to provide an embedded game clock, the replay official will use the game-clock graphic displayed as part of the broadcast feed.

“This timing protocol should be followed consistently at all institutions and game sites.”

Had that guidance been followed Saturday, Michigan would not have been given an extra play, according to ESPN.

“This was not a judgment regarding the proper amount of time to place on the clock,” the MAC said in a statement. “It was an error in the application of the established replay protocol governing this specific end-of-game timing situation.

“Had the protocol been properly followed and the program-feed clock been used, no additional play would have been awarded,” MAC officials said. They claimed that Western Michigan, a 27.5-point underdog, would have won the game, 12–7.

The mind-blowing, controversial Western Michigan-Michigan finish.



Noah Eagle, Todd Blackledge, and rules analyst Terry McAulay have the commentary on the stunning scene for NBC. 🏈🦓🎙️ pic.twitter.com/n9YE3OpXde — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 6, 2026

Critics of the call have derisively referred to it as the “Bail Mary” play.

A Michigan spokesperson said on Tuesday that the Big Ten “handles all replay reviews and discussion,” ESPN reported.

“We don’t have any involvement in replay as an institution,” spokesperson David Ablauf said.

Official statement regarding the Western Michigan-Michigan football game.



🗒️: https://t.co/hhesfHYV0W pic.twitter.com/QSxN455qBl — Western Michigan University (@WesternMichU) September 8, 2026

The extra second prevented Western Michigan, the defending MAC champion, from defeating the Wolverines for the first time in program history, ESPN reported. The Broncos are now 0-9 against the Wolverines.

In a statement, Western Michigan President Russ Kavalhuna said the MAC took “important action” by appealing the decision, WXMI reported.

“Some have read our actions as weak. However, supporting student-athletes and their growth during a time of adversity is strength.” Kavalhuna said. “Being bitter doesn’t make you better and this should not be mistaken for weakness or agreement. We show respect for the game while also asking serious questions; I’ve done both, and I’ll keep doing both.”

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