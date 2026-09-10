Lucky lottery winner: Ohio man buys 3 Pick 5 winning tickets on same day

Big winner: A man in Montgomery County cashed three Pick 5 tickets that he bought on the same day, lottery officials said. (Ohio Lottery)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

An Ohio man really beat the odds last month.

According to a news release from the Ohio Lottery, the Montgomery County resident bought three separate tickets for the Ohio Lottery Pick 5 game on Aug. 22. He came up a winner on all three tickets, lottery officials said.

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Lottery officials said the odds of matching all five numbers straight on one ticket are 1 in 100,000.

The winning tickets were purchased at Taylor Mart in Huber Heights.

It was unclear how much the man won on each ticket, WJW reported. However, after mandatory 26.75% state and federal withholdings, he will clear $54,937.50, lottery officials said.

According to the lottery site, a $1 straight play of all five numbers would be worth $50,000.

The Pick 5 drawings are held daily, seven days a week, at 12:29 p.m. ET and 7:29 p.m. ET.

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