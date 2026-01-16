Love hurts: Bird sanctuary will feed mealworms or rats, named for your ex, to owl, falcon or eagle

FILE PHOTO: A bird sanctuary in Alaska will feed a rat in honor of your ex to a Bald Eagle for Valentine's Day.

If your ex soured your outlook on love, a bird sanctuary may be able to bring romance back into your life.

The Bird Treatment & Learning Center in Anchorage brought back its “Love Hurts” fundraiser for 2026.

For only $10 you can have your ex symbolically become a treat for a Black-billed Magpie or American Crow. They’ll have a mealworm named after your not-so-special person as they stomp on paper hearts with their names. Video of the “last meal” will be shared on social media.

But if $10 doesn’t quell the anger or hurt, then for $50 you can get a Great Horned Owl, Snowy Owl, Bald Eagle or Peregrine Falcon a rat snack in honor of your ex. You’ll get an email with the video.

There’s also a $100 level.

The group’s executive director, Laura Atwood, told KTUU, “We have six ambassador birds ready and waiting to help people who maybe have some lingering feelings from failed relationships and aren’t really looking forward to Valentine’s Day this year.”

The bird sanctuary held the same fundraiser last year, and it was a success as the largest fundraiser they held in 2025, with people from the U.S. and abroad donating to get some virtual revenge, KTUU reported.

© 2025 Cox Media Group