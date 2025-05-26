At least 11 hospitalized after shooting in South Carolina beach town

Police in the South Carolina beach town responded to reports of a shooting at a boat dock near the Intracoastal Waterway.

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. — At least 11 people were hospitalized on Sunday night after a shooting near a boat dock in a South Carolina beach town, authorities said.

According to a post on the Horry County Police Department’s Facebook page, the shooting occurred at about 10:20 p.m. ET in Little River, a beach community approximately 25 miles northeast of Myrtle Beach near the North Carolina-South Carolina state line.

The shooting was limited to an area near the Intracoastal Waterway.

“There is no risk to the community at this time,” police said.

Police said they received reports of other people arriving at area hospitals by personal vehicles.

It was unclear what led to the shooting, and police did not disclose how many shooters were involved.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation,” Horry County police said in a statement.

A North Myrtle Beach police officer responding to the shooting was injured when his gun accidentally fired, Myrtle Beach police said in a statement. The officer suffered a leg wound and was treated at an area hospital, department officials said.

