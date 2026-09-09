Lawsuit filed over Amazon cargo plane crash

MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 07: Investigators continue work to determine what caused the crash of an Amazon cargo plane at Miami International Airport on September 07, 2026 in Miami, Florida. According to reports, at least five people died, and five others were injured during the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration said Prime Air Flight 7598 overran the runway while landing around 2 p.m. on September 6th after departing from Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

MIAMI — The widow of one of the people killed after an Amazon cargo plane overran the runway at Miami International Airport.

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Yoel Rodriguez Naranjo was killed in the incident. The lawsuit filed by his wife, Yaraisi Santiso Morejon, said he was driving an airline cleaning contractor van that was hit by the plane when the aircraft overshot Runway 30 on Sept. 6.

Five people were killed, and five were hurt in the crash, WFOR reported.

The crash killed five people: Rolando Aleman Leon, 55; Yoel Rodriguez Narajo, 53; Julio C. Pineda, 75; Carlos Acosta Fajardo, 53; and Javierk Reyes Quevedo, 47.

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The lawsuit names Amazon, Amazon Air Cargo, 21 Air LLC, other companies, and the pilots Joseph Carroll and Jaime Felipe Silva Molina as defendants, WPLG reported.

Carroll and Silva Molina were hurt but were released from the hospital. Two other people are in critical condition, and a third was listed in stable condition, the Miami-Dade County sheriff said.

[ Previous: NTSB: Amazon cargo plane pilot tried to abort landing ]

The law firm Morgan & Morgan represents Santiso Morejon and claims several issues contributed to the crash, including pilot error, inadequate training, and the plane’s age, which was 32 years old.

Law firm founder John Morgan said it was not a “freak accident,” but rather a “foreseeable and preventable disaster.”

“What we’ve already uncovered points to a series of failures by the people flying the plane, the companies that put it in the air and the systems that were supposed to prevent this exact kind of tragedy,” he claimed.

The lawsuit was filed in the Circuit Court of the 11th Judicial Circuit in Miami-Dade County.

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