Lawrence Tanter, longtime Lakers PA announcer, dies at 76

The longtime public address announcer for the Los Angeles Lakers has died at age 76, the NBA team announced on Sept. 23.

Lawrence Tanter, who served as the public address announcer for Los Angeles Lakers games for 43 years, has died at the age of 76, the team announced Wednesday.

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The Lakers announced Tanter’s death across the team’s social media accounts. He retired in June.

“We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of legendary Lakers public address announcer Lawrence Tanter,” the team wrote in a statement. “For 43 years, LT’s voice served as the soundtrack to Lakers games at the arena. He will be remembered as a cherished member of the Lakers family.”

Tanter suffered a stroke late in the 2025-26 season and missed the Lakers’ last six home games and the postseason, ESPN reported.

Tanter suffered a stroke late in the 2025-26 season and missed the Lakers last six home games and the postseason, ESPN reported.

Just before entering hospice care last month, “LT” texted the sports news outlet.

“Quote me,” he told ESPN. “‘It’s been a blessing.’”

Jason Barquero, the PA announcer for the Lakers’ G League affiliate, finished last season in Tanter’s absence, the cable sports network reported.

Tanter’s tenure with the Lakers began in 1982, KTLA reported. He introduced generations of Lakers to fans sitting in the team’s arena, from Pat Riley’s “Showtime” squads to the Kobe Bryant-Shaquille O’Neal era, according to the television station.

In later seasons, Tanter would introduce LeBron James. The four-time NBA MVP would salute the announcer before every home game, KTLA reported.

“You made home games SPECIAL! You will be truly missed! Glad we got to share some time together my man!” James tweeted. “My heart and prayers goes to your family and loved ones! Love you LT!,” a portion of James’ post reads.

REST IN PARADISE Lawrence Tanter! Loved seeing you pretty much every single home game for the past 8 years at the scores table and always acknowledging you with a 🫡 cause you deserved the 💐 while you were living! Your voice command and echoed throughout — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 24, 2026

the entire arena. You made home games SPECIAL! You will be truly missed! Glad we got to share some time together my man! My heart and prayers goes to your family and loved ones! Love you LT! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 24, 2026

Known by Lakers fans simply by his initials, LT, Tanter was the longest-tenured PA announcer in team history

During his time with the Lakers, Tanter was part of the franchise’s 10 NBA championships and 16 Western Conference titles.

“A true original that added his unique style to Showtime,” Lakers governor Jeanie Buss posted. “Rest in peace, LT.”

A true original that added his unique style to Showtime. Rest in peace, LT. https://t.co/GTDopukHGs — Jeanie Buss (@JeanieBuss) September 24, 2026

Tanter, a Chicago native, played forward for his high school basketball team and earned a scholarship to attend the University of Dubuque in Iowa, ESPN reported.

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