Kehlani cancels concerts, tells fans she’s ‘in so much pain’

FILE PHOTO: Kehlani performs onstage during the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Kehlani had some sad news for fans. She had to cancel two concerts due to health issues.

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The singer posted on Instagram on Aug. 26 that she had to go to the hospital, where she was told to take a break from performing, Rolling Stone reported.

“After two off days feeling completely normal, I’ve been up all night unable to swallow & in so much pain,” she shared. “I just left the hospital & am not cleared to sing for the next two shows. I’m so sorry Camden & DC.”

The post has since been deleted, according to USA Today.

She did not provide any specifics about what caused her health issues, People magazine reported.

The shows were rescheduled for Sept. 5 and 6, she later announced on Instagram.

Khelani is on the North American leg of her world tour, according to Rolling Stone. It started on Aug. 6 in Minneapolis and will end on Oct. 3 in San Francisco.

She released her fifth album, Kehlani, in April, which includes “Back and Forth,” with Missy Elliott.

The Grammy-nominated singer has spoken out in the past about her mental health and being diagnosed as bipolar, and shared how she keeps the diagnosis under control.

“I take medicine,” Kehlani told Billboard earlier this month. “I have to go to the gym; it’s not an option. I have to do yoga, take walks. I have to spend time in nature: sit in the park or go wiggle my toes in somebody’s grass. I have to build a relationship with God. I have to pray.”

She also spoke about how important a routine is for her well-being.

“You get in this cycle where you wake up at 6 p.m. because you were at the studio until 7 a.m.,” she said. “You’ve missed a whole day of sunshine. There’s no meal. You go back to the studio at 8 p.m. You grind or die. I have to have a routine supporting my wellness so I can freaking survive.”

Kehlani also explained in the Billboard article that she had sinus surgery recently, “because I haven’t been able to breathe for seven years” and that her “nasal canals were blocked.”

“I’m still healing,” she said at the time, “But this will be my first tour using my breath to my full capacity. I’m really excited to be able to breathe because I’ve been onstage huffing and huffing. But other than that, it’s really again about being disciplined with my routine. You know when your voice is going. I know when I need to calm it down, when it’s time to go to bed early.”

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